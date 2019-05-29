Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three Spanish clubs tie up with La Liga Football Schools in India

By
The La Liga Football Schools programme was launched in India in 2018
The La Liga Football Schools programme was launched in India in 2018.

Bengaluru, May 29: La Liga's flagship programme in India -- La Liga Football Schools -- will see direct involvement from three clubs in the Spanish League - Sevilla FC, Real Betis and Celta de Vigo.

The Football Schools projects in Pune (Turf Up), Bangalore (Tiento) and Noida (Pathways School) will be adopted by the clubs.

The association will include the involvement of the clubs in the organisation of training programmes for the coaches, training kits of the participant students and more engagement opportunities for the students like giveaways and merchandising.

The La Liga Football Schools programme was launched in India in 2018 with the aim of grassroots development of the sport in the country.

Top La Liga clubs are now joining hands with LaLiga and investing into the future talent in this country by hosting select La Liga Football Schools programmes in three cities in India. The project, with 30+ centres across 14 cities in India, has seen participation from over 10,000 Indian students so far.

The participation of the La Liga clubs will help provide further technical assistance to the coaches and subsequently, the aspiring footballers in the country.

To provide a more holistic experience and increased exposure to the top-performing students from the programme, La Liga recently announced the La Liga Football Schools Scholarship, the winners of which would get an opportunity to train in Spain. This year, four students will be training with La Liga club, CD Leganes for two weeks as a part of this initiative. La Liga Football Schools also conducted a unique 'Train the Trainer' programme to provide guidance to the Indian coaches.

Speaking about the initiative, Jose Antonio Cachaza, who is the managing Drector, La Liga India, said, "We 're committed to this market and the young football aspirants here. Over the past seven months, we've undertaken various initiatives to ensure a lasting impact on the football environment here. The latest project, in association with our best clubs will help provide an immersive experience to the students. We look forward to working with Sevilla FC, Real Betis and Celta de Vigo for a project that's so close to our heart."

(Source: MSL Media)

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
KL Rahul settles India's No. 4 debate
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue