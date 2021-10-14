Sevilla to support La Liga's Anantapur project

Bengaluru,
October
14:
Sevilla
FC
extended
support
to
La
Liga
for
their
programme
in
Anantapur
by
providing
the
youth
from
disadvantaged
regions
with
official
jerseys.
The programme, started as a joint initiative by La Liga Foundation, La Liga women's football department and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, aims to develop football in the most deprived communities of Anantapur by providing access to education and football training to the youth there.
Sevilla has been prioritising the Indian market as a part of their growth strategy since several years. Earlier this year, the club signed a landmark deal with Bengaluru FC to reinforce Sevilla's presence in the Indian market and make an impact on the football industry in India.
In the period since then, both the clubs' work has been recognised and awarded Best Internationalisation Strategy in 2021 by the prestigious World Football Summit Awards.
Sevilla has also been actively involved in several La Liga projects in India, especially with the La Liga Football Schools.
Speaking about the initiative, La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza said, "Developing youth and grassroots level football has been an important mission for La Liga in India and we got into the project in Anantapur with Vicente Ferrer Foundation and the La Liga Football Schools for that. Sevilla has been collaborating with us on our grassroots work here since several years and the success of these initiatives is very inspiring."
Sevilla
president
Jose
Carmona,
shared
his
sentiments,
"We,
at
Sevilla,
have
been
investing
into
India
as
part
of
our
internationalisation
strategy
since
a
few
years
now
and
it
has
been
very
promising
so
far.
The
rate
at
which
the
sport
is
growing
in
this
country
showcases
the
potential
and
talent
Indians
have.
This
initiative
for
La
Liga's
work
in
Anantapur
is
a
small
token
of
our
appreciation
and
recognition
for
the
work being done and talent being nurtured there."
Started in 2018, the programme in Anantapur has benefitted over 3000 boys and girls in the 11 to 19 age category.
It also includes training and exchange of knowledge for coaches and administrative staff in order to build the sport from grassroots level in the community.
In the three years since the programme started, La Liga has undertaken several major initiatives to provide support like organising specialised training sessions for the youth and staff with experts from Spain, providing monetary and non-monetary assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.