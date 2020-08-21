Football
Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League Final 2020: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

By
Sevilla
Sevilla are keen to add to their already record tally of five Europa League titles.

Bengaluru, August 21: Sevilla are aiming for a record-breaking sixth title as they take on Inter Milan in the Europa League final at the Stadion Koln in Cologne, Germany.

The match begins on Friday, August 21, 9pm local time (Saturday, August 22, 12.30am IST) and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels for the Indian audience, with live streaming available on Sony LIV.

The La Liga side led by Julen Lopetegui goes into the final against Antonio Conte's Serie A outfit, keen to add to their already record tally of five Europa League titles.

The Europa League trophy is the heaviest of all UEFA silverware, weighing in at a sturdy 15kg, something Sevilla know all too well. They have lifted it five times, more than any other club in history: back-to-back in 2006 and 2007 back when the tournament was known as the UEFA Cup, and a 'three-peat' in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Friday night in cologne, the Nervionenses are going all out for number six.

It will not be easy though, going up against a talented Inter Milan side featuring stars such as Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku and Diego Godín. The Italians know what it is like to win this title too, having won it three times (1991, 1994 and 1998). In fact, only Sevilla have won it on more occasions.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com does a preview of the final.

Head-to-Head

Both sides are in excellent form, with Sevilla undefeated since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic pause by winning nine and drawing five of their 14 fixtures since action resumed and with Inter Milan having lost just once since the restart, picking up 11 wins and five draws along the way.

This saw Inter finish second in Serie A, while Sevilla also secured UEFA Champions League football for next year by finishing fourth in the La Liga standings behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Sevilla's defence

Sevilla's defence has been key to their strong finish to the domestic season and their run to the Europa League final, conceding just once since the continental restart: a penalty in their 2-1 semifinal win over Manchester United.

In addition, coach Lopetegui has, since arriving last summer, installed a possession-based system at the club, helping to keep the ball away from their opponents' most dangerous forwards.

Inter's tactics

Inter Milan are similarly strong in defence and have also conceded just a single goal since the competition's restart, coming in their 2-1 quarterfinal win over Bayer Leverkusen before they dispatched Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the semifinal.

Coach Conte has created a solid back three, one which features a familiar foe for Sevilla in the form of former Villarreal and Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin, a man LaLiga fans around the world know very well.

Match-ups to look out for

Lukaku vs Carlos and Jules Kounde is set to be an epic match-up. The Belgian has terrorised defenders all season long, especially in this tournament, but he may not have come up against a pairing as solid as the Sevilla duo yet.

Ashley Young vs Jesus Navas should be another treat for spectators, and a hark back to the Manchester derby rivalry which both players starred in for so many years.

Story first published: Friday, August 21, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
