Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League Final 2020: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

Head-to-Head
Both sides are in excellent form, with Sevilla undefeated since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic pause by winning nine and drawing five of their 14 fixtures since action resumed and with Inter Milan having lost just once since the restart, picking up 11 wins and five draws along the way.
This saw Inter finish second in Serie A, while Sevilla also secured UEFA Champions League football for next year by finishing fourth in the La Liga standings behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
Sevilla's defence
Sevilla's defence has been key to their strong finish to the domestic season and their run to the Europa League final, conceding just once since the continental restart: a penalty in their 2-1 semifinal win over Manchester United.
In addition, coach Lopetegui has, since arriving last summer, installed a possession-based system at the club, helping to keep the ball away from their opponents' most dangerous forwards.
Inter's tactics
Inter Milan are similarly strong in defence and have also conceded just a single goal since the competition's restart, coming in their 2-1 quarterfinal win over Bayer Leverkusen before they dispatched Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the semifinal.
Coach Conte has created a solid back three, one which features a familiar foe for Sevilla in the form of former Villarreal and Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin, a man LaLiga fans around the world know very well.
Match-ups to look out for
Lukaku vs Carlos and Jules Kounde is set to be an epic match-up. The Belgian has terrorised defenders all season long, especially in this tournament, but he may not have come up against a pairing as solid as the Sevilla duo yet.
Ashley Young vs Jesus Navas should be another treat for spectators, and a hark back to the Manchester derby rivalry which both players starred in for so many years.