Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shanghai Shenhua agree terms with Roma for El Shaarawy

By
Stephan El Shaarawy
Shanghai Shenhua announced they had agreed to terms with Roma for Stephan El Shaarawy.

Rome, July 8: Stephan El Shaarawy is heading to China as Shanghai Shenhua announced they had agreed terms with the forward's club Roma.

El Shaarawy, 26, has been heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) club for a reported €18million.

In a statement on their website on Monday, Shanghai Shenhua confirmed they had reached an agreement with Roma.

"Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Football Club and Italy's Rome Football Club have reached a transfer agreement," the statement read.

"Stephan El Shaarawy, who has dual Italian and Egyptian nationality, is expected to arrive in Shanghai on July 8th, Beijing time.

"After completing the relevant procedures, he officially joined Shanghai Greenland Shenhua."

El Shaarawy has spent the past three and a half seasons with Roma, having joined on a permanent move from AC Milan in 2016.

A 23-time Italy international, he scored 11 goals in 33 games in all competitions last season.

El Shaarawy joins a Shanghai Shenhua side struggling in 14th in the CSL after just three wins from their opening 16 games.

More STEPHAN EL SHAARAWY News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue