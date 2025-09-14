Football Sheffield United Dismiss Head Coach Ruben Selles After Five Consecutive Losses; Wilder Expected To Return Sheffield United have parted ways with head coach Ruben Selles after a poor start to the Championship season, losing five straight matches. Former manager Chris Wilder is reportedly set to return. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Sheffield United have decided to part ways with head coach Ruben Selles following a heavy 5-0 defeat against Ipswich Town. This loss extended their poor start to the Championship season. Last season, Sheffield United narrowly missed promotion to the Premier League, losing 2-1 to Sunderland in the play-off final at Wembley. The defeat led to Chris Wilder's departure and Selles' appointment, but his tenure lasted only five league games.

The Blades began this season with a disappointing 4-1 loss to Bristol City, a team they had previously dominated in the play-off semi-finals. Following this, they suffered three consecutive 1-0 defeats against Swansea City, Millwall, and Middlesbrough. These results left them at the bottom of the table. The significant loss to Ipswich was the breaking point, prompting the club to announce Selles' departure on Sunday.

Reports suggest that Sheffield United are close to reappointing former manager Chris Wilder just three months after his exit. If confirmed, this would mark Wilder's third stint at Bramall Lane. During his first tenure, he guided the team from League One to the Premier League, achieving a ninth-place finish in the 2019-20 season after briefly contending for European spots.

Wilder was dismissed after a poor start in the subsequent campaign, which ended in relegation under Paul Heckingbottom. He returned midway through the 2023-24 season but couldn't prevent another drop to the second tier. His potential first game back could be against Charlton Athletic next Saturday. Charlton currently sits 18th in the table with five points from five matches.

Selles' brief time at Sheffield United saw him struggle to turn around their fortunes after taking over from Chris Wilder. Despite high hopes following last season's near-promotion, results did not improve under his leadership. The club now looks forward to potentially welcoming back Wilder as they aim for stability and better performances in upcoming matches.

The decision to replace Selles reflects Sheffield United's urgency in addressing their current challenges and aspirations for success this season. With Wilder possibly returning, fans hope for a revival reminiscent of his previous successful spells at Bramall Lane.