Sheffield Wednesday Fans Urged By Barry Bannan To Support Club's Recovery From Rock Bottom After Administration

Barry Bannan has called on Sheffield Wednesday supporters to rally behind the club following its entry into administration. With significant financial challenges ahead, he emphasised the importance of fan support during this critical time.

Barry Bannan has urged Sheffield Wednesday fans to rally behind the club as it faces significant challenges. The team recently entered administration, leading to a 12-point deduction that placed them at the bottom of the Championship with minus six points. This situation arose after multiple breaches of regulations, including delayed player wage payments.

Sheffield Wednesday's financial troubles under former owner Dejphon Chansiri have been widely reported. A winding-up order from HMRC was anticipated, prompting the club to file for administration at the Insolvency and Companies Court. The club reportedly owes around £1 million in unpaid taxes to HMRC, which triggered this decision.

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction by boycotting a recent match against Middlesbrough. However, Chansiri's departure led to renewed support, with fans queuing at Hillsborough's ticket office and shop. The focus is now on finding new ownership for the club.

Bannan shared his thoughts with BBC Radio Sheffield, acknowledging the difficulty of entering administration but recognising its necessity for future stability. "We've known for a while that this could be the route that it was going to go down," Bannan said. "Obviously, it's a sad day for the club."

The captain emphasised the importance of fan support during these challenging times. He believes that despite the setbacks, Sheffield Wednesday can recover due to its dedicated fan base. "Sometimes you have to reach rock bottom to come back again," he noted.

Optimism for Future Success

Manager Henrik Pedersen echoed Bannan's optimism about the club's future prospects. "I'm 100% convinced Sheffield Wednesday will have a bright future," Pedersen stated confidently. He envisions a full Hillsborough stadium where fans unite in support of their team.

The Owls are set to play Oxford United at home this weekend, and Bannan has called on supporters to show their backing during this critical period. The team's journey forward may be challenging, but there is hope that they can overcome these obstacles together.

The current situation presents an opportunity for Sheffield Wednesday to rebuild and strengthen its foundations. With committed fans and determined leadership, there is potential for a positive turnaround in the club's fortunes.