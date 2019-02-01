Football

Kagawa joins Besiktas on loan

By
Shinji Kagawa
Shinji Kagawa confirmed his desire to join a La Liga club but the Japan international has instead left Borussia Dortmund for Besiktas.

Dortmund, February 1: Besiktas have sealed the loan signing of Shinji Kagawa from Borussia Dortmund.

The Japan international joins Besiktas until the end of the season after falling out of favour at the Bundesliga leaders.

Kagawa, who has started one Bundesliga game this term, had signalled his desire to move to La Liga.

But the former Manchester United midfielder will instead spend the rest of the campaign in Turkey's Super Lig.

"Shinji is not only an outstanding football player, but also a great friend of our club," said Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc. "We did not want to deny him this request."

Besiktas are sixth in the table despite taking four points out of a possible six since the Super Lig's mid-season break.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
