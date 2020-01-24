Should Arsenal let Dani Ceballos go?

Kolkata, January 24: Dani Ceballos wants to leave Arsenal ending his season-long loan deal midway through the season.
However a deal to get the Real Madrid player out of the Premier League remains complicated.
Due to limited gametime in Madrid, Ceballos completed a move to London in summer. However, injury has derailed his progress once again.
He has managed to score only one goal and create two assists in 17 appearances for the North London outfit in all competitions. The 23-year-old has not played since pulling a hamstring against Vitoria on November 6, but returned to training ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Bournemouth.
However, he has been an unused substitute in four of the Gunners' last five games across all competitions and it looks as though he is not in part of Mikel Arteta's first-team plans.
With Euro 2020 coming up, the midfielder is worried about his lack of playing time with the Gunners. He is keen to make the Spain squad, but without regular football, his chances of making it is limited.
He has reportedly now asked Arsenal to cut short his season-long loan deal at the Emirates so that he can agree on a move elsewhere. Valencia and AC Milan are monitoring Ceballos’ situation.
Should Arsenal let him go?
Although Ceballos is unlikely to have a long-term future at Emirates, as of now, he is needed in the side. Due to lack of squad strength, Arteta will need to rely on every one of his squad players if he wants to have a successful second half of the season.
It makes sense for the Gunners boss to keep Ceballos in North London. The situation however could change if Arteta lands any midfield signing within one week. But given the budget, it is pretty unlikely at the moment.