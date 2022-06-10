Should Arsenal pursue a deal for Alvaro Morata?

Kolkata, June 10: Arsenal have been widely linked witha move for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. The 29-year-old is a player on demand right now with a number of top clubs chasing his signature.
Morata has spent the last couple of years on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid and has dome a pretty decent job.
He has scored a total of 32 goals and provided 21 assists in 92 games for the Old Lady over the last two seasons.
Juventus are reportedly looking sign the Spanish international permanently but are looking to drag the fee down from the originally agreed price tag of 30 million euros.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are also interested in Morata and were close to signing him in January. However, the Blaugrana are now seemingly more keen on Robert Lewandowski who looks determined to leave Bayern Munich.
Arsenal have reportedly registered their interest in Morata as they chase reinforcements up front. The Gunners will be without a striker in the summer with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both going out of contract at the end of this month.
It is quite imperative that Arsenal are in a dire need of a quality number nine to spearhead their attack. However, whether Morata could be the answer to their problems remains to be seen.
The first reason for the North London club to worry is the fact that Morata has already been a major flop in the Premier League. The Spaniard failed to live up to the expectations after his then-club record transfer to Chelsea.
He also boasts a pretty impressive record while representing Spain having scored 26 goals in 54 games for his country.
Morata is still only 29 and still has plenty of football left in him. With his experience, he could prove to be a worthwhile addition to Arsenal.
However, the Gunners should only pursue a deal if he is available on a bargain considering Morata has always been a hit or miss kind of player. And, they are in no position to afford a miss.a