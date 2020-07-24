Should Arsenal sign this Aston Villa midfielder?

Kolkata, July 24: If rumours in England are to be believed, Mikel Arteta is eyeing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer as he looks to freshen up his squad.
The Gunners have improved since Arteta took over, but the Spaniard knows that there is still a long way to go.
It is be presumed that Arteta has a major rebuilding job to to and one area where the Gunners are desperately lacking quality is in the middle.
But, is Luiz good enough to make much of a difference? We look at the pros and cons.
Style of play
Luiz is a combative midfielder who can feature either as a number six or a number eight and has been almost ever-present for struggling Aston Villa in the middle. The Brazilian is a pretty progressive passer of the ball having averaged 33.6 passes per game with 82.7 per cent accuracy while also attempting 2.6 long balls per game.
Aged just 22
Luiz is a player Arteta has formerly worked with when both were at Manchester City. Just 22, Luiz has his best days well ahead of him and can prove to be a solid player for whichever club he joins. He has shown at Villa Park that he is capable of marshalling the back four with ease and get attacks moving from a deep-lying role.
Is Luiz what Arsenal need?
It is also not clear how Luiz would do in comparison with the options the Gunners have at the moment. Granit Xhaka has had his ups and downs, but since he was brought back to the starting XI by Arteta following his feud with the fans, the Swiss international has been pretty solid. Matteo Guendouzi, on the other hand, is a talented player, but looks to be on his way out of the club due to his bad attitude while Lucas Torreira also could be heading out. If Arteta views Luiz as a player who would immediately walk into the starting XI, there is a strong chance that it might not work well, but as a squad player, the Brazilian would be a more than a decent buy.