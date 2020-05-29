Football
Should Manchester United part ways with star midfielder of they get this talented young player in return?

By
Paul Pogba

Kolkata, May 29: Paul Pogba joined Manchester United back in 2016 on a club record deal from Juventus, but the Frenchman has never truly been able to settle down at Old Trafford.

It is presumed that Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Pogba, especially with the player's legendary compatriot Zinedine Zidane in charge of the Spanish capital club.

With the worldwide crisis caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, football clubs have been hit financially and even Real Madrid are no exception.

The Spanish media claim that Real are set to offer United as many as four players in exchange of Pogba. The players they are looking to trade for Pogba are Martin Odegaard, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez, and Brahim Diaz.

If Real really make such an offer for Pogba which would see all these players move to Old Trafford in exchange of him, the Red Devils have every reason to feel tempted by it.

The player they would love to have the most out of these four is Odegaard. The 21-year-old might not be in the news as much as some of the other best young players, but he is indeed a special talent.

The Norway international became a player every top club in Europe wanted to sign when he was just 16. The gifted attacking midfielder showed signs that he would become a world beater in the future and it was Real Madrid who managed to secure his signature ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and others.

However, he might feel now that it was the wrong move for his career having made just two senior appearances for the La Liga side till date. After moving to Real Madrid, the wonderkid was right away sent to the club's reserve team Castilla and then he has been loaned out for three successive seasons to Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad respectively.

It is quite obvious that United are desperate for a number ten this summer and have been linked with moves for Leicester City's James Maddison and Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish.

Grealish might be a really good player but Odegaard's ceiling is much higher and he has shown that with Real Sociedad this campaign. The 21-year-old also needs a team where he would be trusted to play on a weekly basis. With his compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge at Old Trafford, Odegaard might be more than willing to be a part of the swap deal.

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 12:34 [IST]
