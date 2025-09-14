Football Xavi Simons Shines On Premier League Debut As Tottenham Thrashes West Ham 3-0 Xavi Simons had a stellar Premier League debut with an assist in Tottenham's 3-0 win against West Ham. The match highlighted Spurs' strong performance and Simons' potential. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Xavi Simons fulfilled a lifelong ambition by assisting in Tottenham's commanding derby win over West Ham. Simons, who transferred from RB Leipzig to Spurs for a reported £51 million last month, played 71 minutes as Spurs secured a 3-0 victory against their London rivals. His precise corner delivery allowed Pape Matar Sarr to score, opening the floodgates after Tomas Soucek's red card.

Simons has contributed to six goals in his last seven league matches for Leipzig and Tottenham, with three goals and three assists. Under Thomas Frank, Spurs have accumulated nine points from their first four Premier League games. "I'm really happy with the win, and making my debut in the Premier League is such a special moment," Simons told Sky Sports. "It's always been a dream of mine to play on the biggest stage in the best league in the world, and I'm with a magnificent team."

Spurs have started their Premier League season impressively, winning their first two away games without conceding a goal for only the second time since 2017-18 under Mauricio Pochettino. Frank remains focused despite another strong performance, with their next match against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday. "Overall, it was a good performance," he told BBC Match of the Day.

Frank added that aside from two first-half situations, they didn't give much away. They dominated possession and kept West Ham pinned back. "We scored a brilliant goal from a corner," he said. "The red card helps, of course, but I felt we were dominant in the game." He emphasised that they aim to perform well in every match and compete across all tournaments.

West Ham has already suffered three Premier League defeats by three or more goals this season. This matches Bournemouth's record from 2022-23 for the earliest point at which a team has lost three games by such margins. By full-time at London Stadium, many seats were empty as fans expressed their frustration.

Under-pressure manager Graham Potter acknowledged supporters' dissatisfaction: "I understand because the scoreline is the scoreline and I understand why people are upset," he told Sky Sports. He noted that they are a new team needing unity and focus on improving areas where they've struggled.

Potter sympathised with his players' predicament: playing at home with pride while avoiding further embarrassment is challenging. "You're stuck between going after them and not getting opened up," he explained.

The match highlighted Tottenham's growing confidence under Frank's leadership while exposing West Ham's ongoing difficulties this season. As both teams look ahead to upcoming fixtures, maintaining momentum will be crucial for Spurs while West Ham seeks solutions to reverse their fortunes.