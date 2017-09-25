Sir Alex Ferguson rejected chance to sign Franck Ribery

Bengaluru, September 25: Sir Alex Ferguson passed on an opportunity to sign Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery earlier in his career as he didn't think the winger was built for Manchester United, as per Alastair Campbell.
The Bayern Munich star was then in his home country at French side Marseille, and the former United boss went to see Ribery during a Uefa Cup match.
Sat nearby him was Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair's former communications assistant, and a dear friend of the Scot. Ferguson, who was an open supporter of Tony Blair and the Labor party, knew Campbell for a long time.
And in a recent interview, Campbell has uncovered that in February 2006, he and the former Manchester United boss went to watch Bolton's goalless attract with Marseille the UEFA Cup.
Ferguson was on an individual scouting mission to watch Ribery in real life. However, as indicated by The Times, Campbell uncovered that Ferguson was not as much impressed with the French midfielder and decided not to pursue him further.
Campbell wrote: "Alex was watching Franck Ribery, the Marseille winger, but decided by half-time he was not good enough for United."
Ribery played one more season at Marseille and won young player of the year award that season in Ligue 1. He later joined Bayern Munich in the Summer of 2007. Since then, Ribery has achieved extensive success, winning seven Bundesliga titles and a solitary Champions League in 2013 .
Campbell's journals, which are being serialized by The Sunday Times, also opened up on Ferguson's regular stormy association with his then club captain Roy Keane.
Ferguson in his autobiography also exposed the Irishman for some of his antics and Cambell in his journal also shed some light on their relationship.
Campbell wrote: "He felt Keane had what it took in so many ways but he had demons and they would come out.
"He was actually someone who didn't like people that much unless they met his own standards.
"I said you used to say he was the most intelligent player you'd had and the one likeliest to be a top manager. He went 'Wrong. There is something not right there."