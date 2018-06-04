Sir Alex planning to return to Old Trafford as soon as start of next season

London, June 4: Sir Alex Ferguson is planning to return to Old Trafford as soon as the start of next season as the Old Scott hopes to see his former team play at the ground live after recovering from a brain haemorrhage last month.
The 76-year-old Scotsman was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital for an operation on 5 May and had been placed in an induced coma after undergoing surgery.
But, the reported operation went successful and the veteran was cleared off all worries. And now only less than a month after the operation, Ferguson is reportedly has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home to be looked after by his family.
The treble winner with United is now said to be responding well to be completely fit and according to reports, he is targetting to be back in his seat at Old Trafford for the start of the next season in August.
According to British tabloid the SUN, a source close to the scenes of Ferguson also confirmed the news and he said: “Everyone knows Sir Alex is a winner and this was one battle he was never going to lose.
“He’s back on his feet and glad to be out of the hospital, though he couldn’t be more grateful to the staff.
“The prognosis is extremely promising and it’ll only be a matter of time before he’s back at the 'Theatre of Dreams’.
“Meanwhile he can put his feet up and enjoy the World Cup.”
Ferguson last appeared at Old Trafford during United's home match against Arsenal which was also Arsene Wenger's last visit to the Theatre of Dreams in Arsenal colours.
Ferguson along with United boss Mourinho presented the departing Gunners boss a with a gift to commemorate.
Ferguson won 38 trophies in a 26-year spell at United, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns before retiring in 2013. Since leaving the dugout, he however still has remained involved in football and currently serves as a director of football at Manchester United.
