FIFA World Cup 2018: Six members from India's slums to travel Russia, watch live match

Mumbai, June 18: Six youths from the slums of Mumbai and Jharkhand will travel to Russia to attend the Football World Cup 2018 and to participate in FIFA Foundation’s 'Football For Hope’ festival -a global initiative for youth and community development undertaken by FIFA.
The youngsters will visit Russia from 26th June- 3rd July 2018 under the banner of OSCAR Foundation, a non-profit organization from Mumbai which is invited by FIFA Foundation for the 'Football For Hope’ festival.
Football for Hope is a program of FIFA where the youth from underserved communities can bring about a real and lasting change. Its main purpose is to attract people from the lower economic background through football and support them to complete their education.
Ashok Rathod, Founder, OSCAR Foundation, who will also be joining the youth delegation at Russia regarding the event said: "We are thrilled to participate in 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. I use Football to motivate children to complete their studies, and I believe that Football has an amazing potential to influence the lives of children and youth from low-income communities.
"Football is catching up in India and many international players and clubs are now starting to visit us. Exceptional performances by the Indian Football team and growing popularity of star performer of the Indian Football Team Sunil Chhetri is giving us a lot of hope.
"Continued support from cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Virat Kohli is also helping in popularising the sport. I believe that in the next ten years, the Indian Football team will make it to the FIFA World Cup."
Apart from India, the event in Russia will also see another 47 countries participating in the ground. During the program, each of the nations and their delegates will address various concerns relating to them like – social improvement, education, and health consciousness.
All the delegates will also get a chance to witness a live match as they will get an opportunity to watch Match 51 of Round 16 on 1st July at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
Meanwhile, Six kids from India have been shortlisted to represent India at FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia under Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC).
Last week, Children from all over the country auditioned for the OMBC program where Indian captain Sunil Chhetri was presented as one of the judges.
However, out of six only two of them will be in the ground carrying a ball. The other four will travel to Russia but won't feature in the event though will witness FIFA World Cup live.
Ten-year-old Rishi Tej of Karnataka and 11-year-old Nathania John K. of Tamil Nadu will be two of the Official Match Ball Carriers (OMBC).
One of them will carry the match ball during Belgium vs Panama game while the other will get a chance to get onto the pitch before Brazil vs Costa Rica match.
