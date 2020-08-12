Six players Andrea Pirlo ready to sell this Summer

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Despite winning the league for the ninth year in succession, Juventus are now bracing for a major shakeup this Summer.
The Old Lady following their round of 16 exit from Champions League not only parted ways with manager Maurizio Sarri but also wasted no time in replacing him with former fan favourite and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo.
Pirlo has now obtained an ageing squad amidst a rebuild. But there is likely to be additions in Summer and that could start with moving out players who are no longer needed. As per reports, the 41-year-old is ready to sell at least six players this summer transfer window.
Here we have taken a look to those who could be released or sold.
Blaise Matuidi
The 33-year-old Matuidi still has a year to run on his Juventus contract but will be allowed to let go, even on a free deal. He made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A champions this season but the Old Lady's vision to replace ageing names is the prime factor behind this exit. The French midfielder is likely to seal a move to MLS with Beckham's Inter Miami strongly linked.
Sami Khedira
The German midfielder has been tipped to leave the club for the last one year and now looks like it will happen in Summer. He has clearly been declining over the last few years and this season he was terrible. He could be handed the same position as Matuidi as Juventus may look to let him go by terminating his contract mutually. His salary is pretty high and just getting his contract off the books would be good enough for Juventus to deal with the financial consequences amidst the pandemic.
Gonzalo Higuain
Another ageing member of the team, the Argentine striker was recalled for the first time after spending the last two years on loan. Sarri tried for another reunion with the forward, however the 32-years-old is not the attacker he used to be, and the decline in his game is clear. Juventus is likely to sell him for a decent amount. He could look to seal moves to clubs in Italy.
Douglas Costa
The versatile winger has been rarely used by the managers for the last two years. Apart from his bad injury records, he has played mostly as second fiddle and Serie A side is now expected to cash in on him in Summer. Juventus although would inevitably take a loss on the price of Douglas Costa, but his transfer fee will help fund some summer spending in other areas.
Federico Bernardeschi
The 27-year-old Italy international is not consistent enough and Juventus could look for a suitor for him if they can replace him from the market. Although, shipping him does not look like a priority. But given Juventus are eager to generate cash from the player sale, Bernardeschi could be their leading man in Summer.
Aaron Ramsey
Just after a year in Turin, Juventus are considering selling him in Summer. The Wales international endured a difficult season in Italy due to consistent injury issues. Now the Bianoceri management is apparently looking to sell him in Summer to make a profit after getting him for free.
However, his big wage issue could be a stumbling block in this case. Plus the player has plenty of years left on his deal and he may not seek an exit easily.