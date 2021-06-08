Six players who were involved in 30+ goals in 2020-21 season

Bengaluru, June 8: The top five European domestic seasons came to an end last month, with a mixture of high stakes drama across Europe. But while the attention was on teams, there were some notable individual performances as well.
Some of European football’s finest forwards rained goals across all the top five leagues with six of the very best reaching the 30-goal landmark in the league and continental competition.
Here we have looked at those six names who have contributed to more than 30 goals for their teams this season:
1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)- 46 goals
The highest scoring striker in all of Europe's domestic league, the Polish striker created history in Bundesliga last season. He beat Gerd Muller's 49-year-old Bundesliga record for a single campaign with 41 league goals to his name while added five in the Champions League. He has now scored 40+ goals across all competitions in each of his last six seasons in Germany.
2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)- 38 goals
The Norwegian youngster now has already been regarded as one of the best centre-forwards in world football and his first full season with Dortmund ended on a high, to say the least. He scored 38 goals in the league and Europe, finishing as the leading scorer in the Champions League despite the German club's quarter-final exit.
3. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 35 goals
The French sensation could not lead his side to the Ligue 1 trophy but individually he has had another fruitful campaign. With 27 league goals to his tally, he clinched the Golden boot in Ligue 1 while netted a further eight in the Champions League.
4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 35 goals
The little Argentine failed to capture any glory, however, was at his best with usual heroics. With 30 league goals to his name, he became La Liga's top scorer for the fifth straight season while he scored a further five in the Champions League.
5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 33 goals
Even though Juventus endured a dreadful season in Serie A, but the Portuguese maestro took home the prestigious top scorer trophy with 29 league goals. Doing so he became the only player to finish as the top scorer in three of Europe’s major domestic leagues. The Portuguese however only managed four goals in the Champions League.
6. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 30 goals
Probably the most unusual name on the list, the Spanish striker has been in outstanding form over the last season. He has scored 50 goals since the start of the 2019/20 season while registered his most productive season last term with 30 goals in the league and European competition. He scored 23 times in the league, second only to Lionel Messi in La Liga and netted seven in Europa as Villareal won their first-ever European trophy.