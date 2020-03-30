Six Premier League players with most winning goals so far this season

Bengaluru, March 30: As the current Premier League action is in a stalemate, for the time, here are some of the best stats of this unprecedented season so far.
A total of 584 goals have been scored so far till the 29th game week. Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is as of now leading the golden boot tally with 19 goals. However, not always the top scorer is the prime reason behind a team's major success.
One who rises to the occasion when the team actually needs him also deserves the same credit like the others.
There have been several major clutch players in PL so far this season too and we will look at six names who scored the most winning goals after game week 29th.
Richarlison – Three
The Everton attacker has been the most dynamic forward for the Toffees this season and has played everywhere across the front under both Silva and Ancelotti. He is one of the reasons behind the resurgence under new manager Carlo Ancelotti as he has built an impressive partnership with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The Brazilian has scored 10 goals so far out of which three has been winning goals, which came against Wolves, Southampton and Brighton.
Raul Jimenez – Three
The wolves attacker is one of the most prolific scorer in the league and also the leading character in Wolves attack. Just like last campaign he has enjoyed a good season this term too with 13 goals. He has hit three vital winning goals against Norwich, Southampton and Tottenham.
Roberto Firmino – Three
The Brazilian although is enduring a comparative rough patch this season, however, still has been one of the most divisive players in the league during Liverpool's title charge. He has scored a total eight goals but is out of those three has come out as winning ones. Two late winners against Crystal Palace and Wolves added by the only goal against Spurs, Firmino has directly added nine points to the side this term.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Four
The flag bearer of the Arsenal attacker, just like every other season the Gabon international this term too has been pivotal in a struggling Gunners side. The north London side’s position could have been worse if not for his 17 league goals. He has produced four match-winning efforts with winners against Newcastle, Burnley, Aston Villa and Everton.
Sadio Mane – Five
One of the best players of the league so far, Sadio Mane is one of the key reasons behind Liverpool's enormous title challenge this campaign. He not only has scored and assisted goals for fun so far but also has been their most clutch player this season, scoring five winning goals contributing straight 15 points in their table.
His five winning goals have come against Norwich, Wolves, Aston Villa, West Ham and Bournemouth.
Jordan Ayew – Five
Crystal Palace may not have scored many goals so far, however, most of their contribution has come around from this man. Ayew has scored only eight league goals but five of those proved to be match-winning shots which came against Brighton, Aston Villa, Watford and twice over West Ham.