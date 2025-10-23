Football Slot Confirms Alexander Isak Withdrawn With Groin Injury During Liverpool's Dominant Victory Over Eintracht Frankfurt Arne Slot confirmed that Alexander Isak was substituted at half-time due to a groin injury during Liverpool's impressive 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. The team aims to build on this performance ahead of their next match against Brentford. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Liverpool's commanding 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League was marred by Alexander Isak's early exit due to a groin injury. The forward, who joined from Newcastle United, started alongside Hugo Ekitike, who scored against his former team. Isak was substituted at half-time for Federico Chiesa, and manager Arne Slot did not confirm if he would be available for the upcoming match against Brentford.

Despite falling behind to Rasmus Kristensen's goal, Liverpool quickly turned the game around. Ekitike equalised before Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate scored from corners, giving Liverpool the lead by half-time. Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai added to the tally in the second half, securing Liverpool's second win in three group stage matches.

Reflecting on his performance, Ekitike expressed optimism about forming a strong partnership with Isak. "I think it was good," he said. "We can improve together and he is a very good player." Returning to Frankfurt was special for him as he scored his first Champions League goal there. He described his goal as a calm execution, placing the ball between the goalkeeper's legs.

Van Dijk's prowess in scoring headers continues to be a significant asset for Liverpool. All five of his Champions League goals for the club have been headers from corners. Since joining Liverpool in January 2018, only Harry Kane has scored more headers for a single Premier League club.

After enduring four consecutive losses, including a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, Van Dijk sees this win as a potential turning point. "I don't know if it's a statement but it is a win and something to build on," he remarked. He emphasised the importance of staying focused and not getting distracted by negativity surrounding recent performances.

Slot acknowledged the challenge of managing Isak's return after a three-month absence. "It's such a difficult balance," he explained. The decision to play Isak twice in three days led to his substitution due to discomfort. Slot highlighted the complexities involved when reintegrating players after long injuries.

Liverpool now prepares for their next challenge against Brentford on Saturday. The team aims to maintain momentum while addressing any lingering issues from their recent losing streak. This victory provides them with confidence as they continue their campaign in both domestic and European competitions.