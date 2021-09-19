Solskjaer rejects Ferdinand's Ronaldo claim: Sometimes he comments on things he doesn't really know

Manchester, September 19: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Rio Ferdinand got it all wrong after the former Manchester United captain questioned why Cristiano Ronaldo was allowed to vent from the touchline.
Ferdinand is a former United team-mate of the current Red Devils boss and said he would have told Ronaldo, with whom he also played, to stay in his seat rather than race to pitchside to complain about a tackle.
Ronaldo, newly back at the club after 12 years away, was on his feet alongside Bruno Fernandes as they expressed anger about a foul by Young Boys midfielder Christopher Martins on Nemanja Matic in Tuesday's Champions League clash.
Both Ronaldo and Fernandes had been substituted by that stage of a game that United lost 2-1 after a stoppage-time winner by their Swiss hosts.
In his role as a pundit for BT Sport, Ferdinand had said: "If I'm the manager, I've got to be honest, I'm telling him to sit down."
But, quoted in several Sunday (September 19) newspapers, Solskjaer explained that he had no complaints about the United pair showing their frustrations.
"Rio, again you know, sometimes he comments on things he doesn't really know," said Solskjaer.
"It's not like he was coaching players. No. Both Bruno and Cristiano, as competitive as they are, suddenly I had them on my shoulder.
"They were there for a brief spell and shouted at the referee. That was the aggravation of getting a few bad decisions against us. But then Cristiano sat down and Bruno sat down."
𝑹𝒖𝒖𝒅 → 𝑶𝒍𝒆— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 18, 2021
Slicing through the defence on a #UCL night ✨#MUFC | #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/gMNseyxsTl
Ferdinand suggested it would be difficult to prevent a player of Ronaldo's standing in the game to hold his tongue.
"He's just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he's desperate to win, and he can't hold it in," Ferdinand said. "If that means he has to go up there and stand next to the manager, shouting instructions, so be it."