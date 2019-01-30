Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Solskjaer unsure of Fellaini future amid CSL speculation

By Opta
Fellainis future at United is not clear
Fellaini's future at United is not clear

London, January 30: Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not know what the future holds for Marouane Fellaini as the midfielder continues to be linked with a move to China.

Fellaini is reportedly set to swap the Premier League for the Chinese Super League – Shandong Luneng believed to be the 31-year-old's next destination.

The Belgian was trusted by former United boss Jose Mourinho and his predecessor Louis van Gaal, having followed David Moyes to Old Trafford from Everton in 2013, however, his days in Manchester appear numbered.

Asked if there was an update on Fellaini's future following Tuesday's last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, Solskjaer told reporters: "To be honest, no.

"I've been busy all day, so I don't know the latest update on that one so just wait and see."

Fellaini has made 21 appearances in all competitions for United this season, scoring twice.

However, the Belgium international has not featured since United's FA Cup third-round victory over Reading on January 5.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: NEW 2 - 1 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue