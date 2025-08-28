I Have Only One Dream Left...: Ignored For Asia Cup 2025, Mohammed Shami Looks To Fulfill Unfinished Business

Football Ruben Amorim Admits Change Is Necessary At Manchester United Following Grimsby Town Humiliation After a humiliating EFL Cup defeat to Grimsby Town, Ruben Amorim acknowledges that Manchester United needs to change. He emphasises the importance of improvement without overhauling the squad. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Amorim faces mounting pressure at Manchester United following their unexpected EFL Cup exit to Grimsby Town. Despite fielding new signings Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, United could only manage a 2-2 draw before losing 12-11 in the penalty shoot-out. This defeat marks just their third second-round exit since 1981-82, highlighting the team's struggles.

Amorim is aware that changes are necessary but insists another squad overhaul isn't the solution. "I am shocked because we are at a moment when we are making a lot of changes," Amorim told ITV Sport. "We try to fight a lot of things but then when we have these moments, we need to show up."

The loss to Grimsby Town has intensified scrutiny on Amorim's leadership. The team had never previously failed against fourth-tier opposition in the EFL Cup, making this defeat particularly significant. Amorim acknowledges the need for change but stresses it won't involve replacing 22 players again.

Throughout the penalty shoot-out, Amorim remained seated in the dugout, visibly dejected. He later expressed that the outcome of the penalties was irrelevant compared to the team's overall performance. "It doesn't matter if we recovered or not," he said. "It's the signs the team made during the game."

United's next challenge is a Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday. Since April, they have accumulated only six points in the league, which is fewer than any other ever-present club. The pressure is on for Amorim to turn things around quickly.

Reflecting on their performance against Grimsby Town, Amorim admitted that his team lacked intensity from the start and appeared lost on the pitch. "The way we started the game without any intensity, we were completely lost," he noted.

Amorim expressed his frustration and apologised to fans after their disappointing performance. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "I have no more answers. I do not even have anything to say. I just want to apologise to our fans."

The recent results have left Manchester United in a precarious position as they look ahead to upcoming fixtures. With expectations high and performances lacking, Amorim must find solutions quickly to restore confidence among supporters and within his squad.