Sony Pictures Network to show World Cup live

Bengaluru, October 5: Come Friday (October 6), India will create history as they will make their debut in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.
The squad led by Amarjit Singh will take on a strong US outfit in their opening match at Jawaharlal Naheru Stadium in New Delhi.
1 day to go for the biggest moment of #IndianFootball when #India face #USA in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.#BackTheBlue #INDvUSA #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/7pEoEOVmbY— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 5, 2017
The hosts will then take on Columbia on October 9, before winding up their Group A commitments with a match against African giants Ghana on October 12.
India play all their group matches at the same venue and all their matches are slated for 8pm (local time) kick off.
Sony Pictures Network hold the official broadcast rights for the tournament.
The World Cup matches will be shown on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD with English commentary.
For hindi and bengali commentary , viewers can switch to Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels.
As part of the giving the FIFA showpiece a wider coverage, it will also be available on DD Sports.
Meanwhile, FIFA launched a hindi twitter account for the tournament.
The U-17 World Cup, the first-ever FIFA competition to be hosted by India, launched the twitter account -- @FIFAHindi to cater to football fans in the most-widely spoken language in the country.
The @FIFAHindi account will offer fans real-time updates on the tournament, take them on a journey across all six venues, as 24 teams compete for one trophy.
The account will also inform fans about important information related to their journey.
The tournament will conclude on October 28 at the historic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.