Wayne Rooney Raises Concerns Over Ruben Amorim's Leadership At Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has voiced his concerns about Manchester United, suggesting that the club has lost its essence. He questions head coach Ruben Amorim's capability to revive the team. The recent 3-1 loss to Brentford highlights United's struggles, with only 34 points from Amorim's 33 league matches. Under his leadership, the team has yet to secure consecutive victories.

United's performance last season was their worst in Premier League history. They also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham and have been eliminated from the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town, a League Two team. Currently positioned 14th in the Premier League, they haven't won any of their last eight away games, marking their longest winless streak since 2019.

Rooney shared his thoughts on BBC's podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show: "I am not seeing anything which is giving me any confidence, there needs to be big changes in my opinion," he stated. He emphasised the need for clarity from the club's owners about its future direction.

The former player believes significant changes are necessary to restore Manchester United's former glory. He mentioned that whether it's management or players, something must change to rejuvenate the club. Rooney also highlighted the need for a clear vision from owners like the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Since Amorim took charge in November 2024, no other Premier League team has conceded first as often as United, with 21 occurrences. Rooney expressed hope for improvement but admitted his lack of faith based on current performances: "I honestly hope he can turn it round and he does."

Rooney further commented on the club’s state: "The soul has gone from the club." He believes that Manchester United requires a fresh start and something new to reignite its passion and success on the field.

The challenges facing Manchester United under Ruben Amorim are evident through their recent performances and standings. With key figures like Rooney expressing doubts, it underscores the urgency for strategic changes at Old Trafford.