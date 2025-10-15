Portugal vs Hungary Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Football Spain Dominates Bulgaria 4-0: Mikel Merino's Goals Propel World Cup Qualification Efforts Mikel Merino scored two goals as Spain defeated Bulgaria 4-0, solidifying their position for World Cup qualification. The match showcased Spain's dominance with a total of 33 attempts and four wins in Group E. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 2:46 [IST]

Spain secured a commanding 4-0 win over Bulgaria, moving closer to World Cup qualification. Mikel Merino scored twice, while Atanas Chernev's own goal and Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty completed the victory. Spain now boasts four wins from four in Group E, positioning them favourably for next year's finals.

Mikel Merino was instrumental in Spain's triumph, scoring two headers. His performance has been remarkable, with six goals in four qualifying matches. This achievement places him alongside Kevin De Bruyne as the top-scoring midfielder in the European qualifiers.

Spain's dominance was evident throughout the match. They registered 33 attempts with an expected goals (xG) value of 3.87, hitting the target 11 times. In contrast, Bulgaria managed only three off-target shots with an xG of 0.38.

Robin Le Normand played a crucial role by assisting Merino's first goal. Le Normand has been involved in four goals in his last five appearances for club and country, showcasing his attacking contributions.

Samu Aghehowa and Pedri also posed threats early on but were denied by Bulgaria's goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov. Vutsov made several key saves to keep Bulgaria in contention during the initial stages.

Spain's Unbeaten Streak

Spain extended their unbeaten run to 29 competitive matches, equalling their best streak from 2010 to 2013. This consistency underscores their strength and determination as they aim for World Cup success.

The match saw Aleix Garcia contribute significantly with a low cross that led to Chernev's own goal. Later, Martin Georgiev fouled Merino in stoppage time, allowing Oyarzabal to score from the penalty spot.

This victory highlights Spain's formidable form as they continue their journey towards the World Cup finals with confidence and skillful play.