Spain 3-1 Kosovo: Olmo on target as Luis Enrique's men go top

Seville, April 1: Spain went top of World Cup Qualifying Group B after goals from Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Gerard Moreno earned Luis Enrique's side a 3-1 win over Kosovo.
Dani Olmo, who netted a last-minute winner to spare Spain's blushes in a 2-1 victory over Georgia, opened the scoring against Kosovo with a sumptuous finish.
Ferran Torres followed up quickly with a confidently taken second, allowing Spain to breathe a sigh of relief as a campaign that got off to a stuttering start began to gather pace.
A blunder from goalkeeper Unai Simon allowed Kosovo's Besar Halimi to pull one back, but Moreno headed home to seal victory and give Spain a one-point lead over Sweden, who have a game in hand in Group B.
5 - @FerranTorres20 has scored five of the last 11 goals for @SeFutbol and has already scored six under Luis Enrique, a figure only surpassed by @SergioRamos (9). Moment. pic.twitter.com/huZfgWg9sh— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 31, 2021