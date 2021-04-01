Football
Spain 3-1 Kosovo: Olmo on target as Luis Enrique's men go top

By Stephen Creek
Dani Olmo
Dani Olmo scored a superb opening goal as Spain beat Kosovo, but there was a howler from goalkeeper Unai Simon that let the visitors in.

Seville, April 1: Spain went top of World Cup Qualifying Group B after goals from Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Gerard Moreno earned Luis Enrique's side a 3-1 win over Kosovo.

Dani Olmo, who netted a last-minute winner to spare Spain's blushes in a 2-1 victory over Georgia, opened the scoring against Kosovo with a sumptuous finish.

Ferran Torres followed up quickly with a confidently taken second, allowing Spain to breathe a sigh of relief as a campaign that got off to a stuttering start began to gather pace.

A blunder from goalkeeper Unai Simon allowed Kosovo's Besar Halimi to pull one back, but Moreno headed home to seal victory and give Spain a one-point lead over Sweden, who have a game in hand in Group B.

Story first published: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 2:20 [IST]
