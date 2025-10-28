Football Spalletti Believes Any Coach Would Be Fortunate To Lead Juventus Amid Ongoing Rumours Luciano Spalletti has stated that any coach would be fortunate to manage Juventus, as he is linked with the role following Igor Tudor's exit. With Juve struggling in Serie A, Spalletti aims to restore the team's fortunes. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Juventus is currently in the spotlight as they search for a new manager following Igor Tudor's departure. The team has been struggling, with their latest defeat to Lazio marking an eight-game winless streak. Juventus sits eighth in Serie A, just ahead of Udinese on goal difference. Massimo Brambilla will temporarily manage the team against Udinese, but Juventus aims to appoint a permanent coach before facing Cremonese.

Luciano Spalletti is a leading candidate for the Juventus managerial position. He previously led Napoli to a Scudetto victory in 2022-23 and was dismissed by Italy in June. Spalletti expressed his interest in the role, stating, "I feel good, I wait with serenity. I have the ambition to set things right." He also praised Tudor as a dedicated professional and noted that any successor would inherit a well-prepared squad.

Francesco Totti, who played under Spalletti at Roma, supports his former coach's potential move to Juventus. Despite past disagreements during Totti's playing career, he believes Spalletti would be an excellent choice for the club. Totti remarked, "From what is being rumoured, he's one of the candidates, and I think Juventus would make a great acquisition if they were to hire him."

Juventus has not secured a victory since defeating Inter on September 13. Their current winless streak includes five draws and three losses across all competitions. Historically, Juventus has only experienced such lengthy winless runs three times since 1929-30. Additionally, they have failed to score in their last four matches, nearing their record of five consecutive scoreless games set between October and November 1967.

Upcoming Match Against Udinese

Juventus faces Udinese next, a team against whom they have historically performed well. They boast a 69% win rate against Udinese in Serie A, having won 70 out of 102 encounters (D18 L14). However, Juventus' recent form raises concerns about maintaining this dominance.

Udinese recently defeated Lecce 3-2 and are unbeaten in their last three Serie A matches (D2). Kosta Runjaic's side has earned seven points away from home this season, matching Milan's tally and trailing only Roma's 12 points.

Key Players to Watch

Dusan Vlahovic is crucial for Juventus as he has contributed significantly against Udinese recently with three goals and one assist in his last four matches against them. Vlahovic is close to reaching 50 Serie A goals since 2019-20; only Lautaro Martinez has more with 58 goals.

For Udinese, Keinan Davis is noteworthy after scoring three goals in eight Serie A games this season—matching his total from the previous two seasons combined over 31 matches. Following his goal against Lecce, Davis could score in consecutive matches for the first time in either Serie A or the Premier League.

The Opta win probability suggests Juventus has a 62.8% chance of winning against Udinese while Udinese holds a 16.7% chance of victory with a draw possibility at 20.5%. As Juventus seeks stability amid managerial changes and poor form, their upcoming match will be pivotal for both teams involved.