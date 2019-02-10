Football

Inter boss Spalletti seeking Icardi clarity

By Opta
Inter captain Mauro Icardi
Milan, February 10: Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti wants clarity over Mauro Icardi's future at the Serie A club.

Icardi's contract does not expire until 2021 but the Inter captain has still been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The Argentina international's agent and wife Wanda Nara insists Icardi will renew, however, doubts remain.

And Spalletti appeared frustrated with the situation after Inter's 1-0 win over Parma, which extended Icardi's scoreless run in Serie A to seven matches.

"I have not created any problems for Icardi," Spalletti told DAZN following Saturday's clash.

"Issues need to be clarified, because when you leave things half-cocked, they become open to interpretation.

"People have said a few too many things, now there is time to sit down and talk about something we've avoided and dragged along with us for months."

Icardi has not scored in Serie A since December 15, when he converted a late penalty in the 1-0 victory against Udinese.

The 25-year-old has netted nine goals in the league this season, and 15 in all competitions.

    Sunday, February 10, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
