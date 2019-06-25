Spurs close in on Leeds starlet Jack Clarke

Bengaluru, June 25: Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made significant progress on a deal to sign Leeds United forward Jack Clarke as their first piece of business of the summer transfer window since January 2018.
The north London club have not signed a single player since Lucas Moura arrived in January 2018, with Kieran Trippier their last British signing in June 2015. But Mauricio Pochettino has now reportedly again reverted back to his route one policy and identified the 18-year-old as the next prodigy to develop - with Daniel Levy approving the return to a club policy of signing the best young players from lower sides.
Pochettino has a proud recent record of identifying young players and turning them into superstars with players like Dele Alli and Ben Davies etc all making a name for themselves since arriving at the North London side and reportedly the Argentine boss now wants to replicate the same approach with an eye for future talents with a massive overhaul.
Clarke, 18 who can play in both wings broke into Leeds' first-team in October and caught the eye in a promising debut season in the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa. The attacker made 25 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side last season, with 20 coming from the bench and he scored twice and registered two assists.
Spurs have been keeping a close eye on the teenager, with scouts present at many of his matches this season in the Championship. The Londoners needed a quality winger in the side and Clarke could prove to be a solid long term investment for them. Although a fee is yet to be agreed, negotiations between the clubs believed to have been in advanced stages and a deal could well be reached at around £8.5m, plus add-ons.
If the report is true, it could be quite a bargain for Spurs. Clarke is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. The attacker although is not expected to make an immediate impact in the team but surely would be well suited to a substitute role. The English youngster can change games with his pace and flair when coming off the bench.
Spurs are expected to have a busy window this Summer after not spending a penny last term. The Lilywhites are expected to offload some of their deadwood this Summer and replace them with a bunch of youngsters, with the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, David Brooks assumed to be on the wishlist while a big-money move for Lyon ace Tanguy Ndombele could also be on the cards.