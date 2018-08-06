Spurs place a £31 million bid for Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka

Bengaluru, August 6: Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, who haven't made a new signing yet for the new season, have placed a late bid for Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.
The summer transfer window closes on Thursday (August 9) and Spurs are learnt to have placed a £31 million bid for Lobotka after it emerged that their midfielder Mousa Dembele is keen on leaving the club.
The Slovakia international player Lobotka joined Celta Vigo last summer from Danish club FC Nordsjælland for a reported £4.50 million deal. The 23-year-old midfielder played 41 games last season for the La Liga club and signed a contract extension with the club in February tying him to the side until June 2023. However, the Spanish club announced last month that Lobotka has wished to leave the club.
Potential PSG target Stanislav Lobotka has been the subject of an approach from Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has spoken to Celta Vigo Sporting Director Felipe Miñambre about how much the Slovakian midfielder would cost. (PU)— Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 5, 2018
Making his senior international debut in 2016, Lobotka has played 11 games for Slovakia and has scored two goals.
Apart from Lobotka, Spurs are still hoping to sign young Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish. The 22-year-old English footballer has impressed in the last few seasons for the Championship side and Villa has claimed that they will not lose one of their best players for a cheap price.
Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with RC Celta de Vigo over the possibility of signing midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. (@EuroUnited6) pic.twitter.com/lR475EsdUS— Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) August 4, 2018
According to the Mirror, Villa’s manager Steve Bruce said about Grealish, "I don't want to lose Jack and neither do the owners. We don't want to lose our best players but it's football and it might happen.
"The one thing we're able to do is be in a much better bargaining position because now, if Spurs want to buy him, they will have to buy him at a premium that in the last few weeks they haven't been able to get to.
"Take money out of it, we're in the Championship and Tottenham are in the Champions League so I'm aware that there is a human involved and a football player.”
Bruce further spoke about the young footballer, "A football player always wants to play at the top. He's a local lad who has done great. Ever since I walked through the door, it's always been about Grealish one way or another and continues to be here. He's our best player by a distance and a very good player."