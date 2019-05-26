Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tottenham Hotspur set to bid for Bournemouth duo

By
Tottenham set to bid for Bournemouth duo
Callum Wilson and David Brooks

Bengaluru, May 26: Tottenham Hotspur plan £80million double swoop for Bournemouth star duo Callum Wilson and David Brooks.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has put the pair on the top of his transfer hit list as he bids to bolster his squad.

The Argentine gaffer wants England striker Wilson to cover for and compete with Harry Kane up front.

Pochettino is also keen on Wales midfielder Brooks after getting the green light from chairman Daniel Levy to overhaul his squad this summer.

Tottenham did not make a single signing in the previous two transfer windows.

But Levy is set to loosen the purse strings after Pochettino guided them to their first Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid next Saturday.

Wilson joined the Cherries from Coventry five years ago for a bargain £3m.

The Englishman fired them to promotion to the Premier League in 2015 and helped them stay there.

Wilson has scored 58 goals in 148 appearances and forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

He was linked with a £75m January move to Chelsea but injuries and loss of form mean Spurs are hopeful of landing him for £40m.

Although, they face competition for his signature from Everton and the Toffees could get an advantage over them considering that the 27-year-old will have more first team chances at the Goodison Park.

Brooks had an outstanding season after joining from Sheffield United last summer in a £15m deal and was shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year.

The Cherries gave him a new long-term deal in March but it is thought that was to ensure they get the best price for the Welsh wonderkid.

And Spurs are hoping to tempt the South Coast club to sell with a £40m offer.

Another Bournemouth star who has been a popular name in the transfer market is Ryan Fraser.

Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal are all linked with the Scotland wizard who finished second to Eden Hazard in the assists chart this season with 14 assists to his name.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BOL 3 - 2 NAP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
Other articles published on May 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue