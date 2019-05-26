Tottenham Hotspur set to bid for Bournemouth duo

Bengaluru, May 26: Tottenham Hotspur plan £80million double swoop for Bournemouth star duo Callum Wilson and David Brooks.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has put the pair on the top of his transfer hit list as he bids to bolster his squad.
The Argentine gaffer wants England striker Wilson to cover for and compete with Harry Kane up front.
Pochettino is also keen on Wales midfielder Brooks after getting the green light from chairman Daniel Levy to overhaul his squad this summer.
Tottenham did not make a single signing in the previous two transfer windows.
But Levy is set to loosen the purse strings after Pochettino guided them to their first Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid next Saturday.
Wilson joined the Cherries from Coventry five years ago for a bargain £3m.
The Englishman fired them to promotion to the Premier League in 2015 and helped them stay there.
Wilson has scored 58 goals in 148 appearances and forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.
He was linked with a £75m January move to Chelsea but injuries and loss of form mean Spurs are hopeful of landing him for £40m.
Although, they face competition for his signature from Everton and the Toffees could get an advantage over them considering that the 27-year-old will have more first team chances at the Goodison Park.
Brooks had an outstanding season after joining from Sheffield United last summer in a £15m deal and was shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year.
The Cherries gave him a new long-term deal in March but it is thought that was to ensure they get the best price for the Welsh wonderkid.
And Spurs are hoping to tempt the South Coast club to sell with a £40m offer.
Another Bournemouth star who has been a popular name in the transfer market is Ryan Fraser.
Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal are all linked with the Scotland wizard who finished second to Eden Hazard in the assists chart this season with 14 assists to his name.