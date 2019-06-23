Spurs want Spanish international involved in a deal with Real Madrid for playmaker

Bengaluru, June 23: North London giants Tottenham Hotspur want Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio in part-exchange for Christian Eriksen. Reports earlier this week claimed that Real Madrid are ready to offer £45million for the Danish playmaker plus promising midfielder Dani Ceballos to seal the switch.
However, Spurs are reportedly preferring a more experienced star than the 22-year-old in return and want to make Asensio part of the deal even if it means him only coming on a season loan initially.
But Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not keen on letting the Spain star leave and has already rejected an approach from Juventus.
Asensio, who can also play in midfield, joined Real Madrid from Real Mallorca in 2015 and has made 44 appearances to go with his 22 caps for Spain.
If Los Blancos refuse to make him part of the deal, it could scupper any chance of Eriksen moving to La Liga this summer.
The playmaker, who joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013 for a bargain £10.9m, has just one year left on his current contract and talks about a new deal have stalled quite some time ago.
Eriksen, 27, dropped a major hint earlier this month he could leave the Champions League finalists.
He told a Danish newspaper: "It might be time to try something new."
He said he would love to join Madrid but also admitted he could stay at the White Hart Lane if the clubs could not agree a deal.
Spurs have not signed a single player in the last two transfer windows and are expected to spend this summer as they finally completed their ambitious project of shifting to a new and much bigger stadium which has turned out to be quite scintillating.
They are linked with the likes of big money moves for Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso to bolster their midfield.