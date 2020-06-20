Football
Sensi suffers injury setback ahead of Serie A restart

By Rob Lancaster
Stefano Sensi
Stefano Sensi damaged a muscle in his right thigh during training, the latest injury issue for the midfielder at Inter.

Milano, June 20: Inter will be without Stefano Sensi when they return to action in Serie A due to a thigh injury.

The midfielder, who is on loan from Sassuolo, underwent tests after reporting an issue during Thursday's training session as Antonio Conte's squad prepared for the game against Sampdoria on Sunday.

After taking on Sampdoria at San Siro, the Nerazzurri are at home next Wednesday in league action, hosting Sassuolo.

Serie A Fixtures | Points Table

Sensi has been diagnosed with a pulled muscle, the latest setback in a season that has also seen him sidelined previously with thigh and foot issues. He will be re-evaluated next week, the club confirmed.

"Stefano Sensi underwent medical tests at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano today after experiencing a problem during training yesterday [Thursday]," a short statement from Inter read.

"Results showed a pulled muscle in his right thigh. His condition will be reassessed next week."

An Italy international, Sensi has made 18 appearances in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign. As part of his loan deal, Inter have the option to purchase the player from Sassuolo.

The 24-year-old was involved in Inter's first outing following the coronavirus-enforced break to the season, coming on as a late substitute in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli last weekend.

Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 1:10 [IST]
