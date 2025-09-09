Football Steve Cooper Aims For League Title After Joining Brondby IF As Head Coach Steve Cooper has been appointed head coach of Brondby IF, seeking to win the club's first league title since 2020-21. He aims to restore the team's competitive edge in Danish football. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Steve Cooper, known for his time with Nottingham Forest and Leicester City, has taken on the role of head coach at Brondby. The Danish club, which has won the national championship 11 times, is currently fourth in the Superliga standings. They trail leaders Copenhagen by four points after seven matches this season.

Brondby recently parted ways with Frederik Birk, who had been in charge since January. Cooper has signed a three-year contract and will lead his first match against Copenhagen on Saturday. His goal is to secure Brondby's first league title since the 2020-21 season.

In an open letter to fans, Cooper expressed his desire to bring success back to Brondby. "I want exactly what you want; a team that wins trophies and gets back to the top of Danish football," he stated. He emphasised his ambition to win and explore the club's full potential.

The ownership shares this vision, which played a significant role in Cooper's decision to join the club. "The ownership of Brondby feel the same way and their vision for the club is a major part of why I am here," he added.

This season, Brondby will not participate in European competitions after being eliminated by Strasbourg in the Conference League play-offs. This presents a challenge for Cooper as he aims to rebuild and strengthen the team domestically.

Cooper's previous role was at Leicester City, where he was dismissed in November 2024 after managing only 12 Premier League games following Enzo Maresca's departure. Before that, he led Nottingham Forest to a Championship play-off victory in 2021-22 and ensured their Premier League survival the next season before being let go in December 2023.

Cooper's appointment marks a new chapter for both him and Brondby as they strive for success in Danish football once again.