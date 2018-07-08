Gerrard’s Rangers debut watched by 40,000 fans despite being pre-season friendly

Bengaluru, July 8: Liverpool legend and newly appointed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's debut game in his home stadium has been a hit as around 41,000 fans attended the preseason game at Ibrox despite England's World Cup showdown.
The retired Liverpool midfielder joined Rangers, which is his first job as a manager and the new boss certainly got the great welcome from the home fans. The Rangers stadium was fully crowded to cheer for their newly reformed team in their very first friendly game where they defeated league two side Bury 6-0.
Since taking charge at Ibrox, Gerrard has signed seven new faces and handed five Rangers players their debuts in the game. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor returned in a Gers shirt after six years whereas new signings Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic, Jon Flanagan, Jamie Murphy and Scott Arfield also played their part in the game.
Great result yesterday @RangersFC and delighted and proud of all the @RFC_Youth players who was involved in the game, brilliant with a goal for @zakorudden and a couple of assists for @Glenn_M22 #IPTWork 😉😁 Hopefully a lot more to come for all the Academy Players. 🇬🇧— Peter Lovenkrands (@lovenkrands11) July 7, 2018
Gerrard deployed a 4-3-3 formation to which his team responded well. Former Burnley midfielder Arfield grabbed two and fellow summer signings Jamie Murphy and Nikola Katic also found the net.
In the second half, Alfredo Morelos and youngster Zak Rudden added one each as the League two side tasted a sour defeat.
After the game, the Scoucer seemed to be very happy and he claimed that he believes his team is now ready for every top challenge.
"I asked for energy and desire and I saw lots of that," he said after a 6-0 victory.
"Teams who come here need to feel what Rangers is about. I told the players they have a responsibility to go out and excite these supporters - they did that tonight.
"I'm one of the hungriest people on this planet. The players have to match that otherwise it's pointless working together."
About last night...— hummel (@hummel1923) July 7, 2018
First @RangersFC game (and win) in the new kit! We are looking forward to many more!
⚪️🔵👊🏻#LetsGo #sharefootball
📸: @RangersFC pic.twitter.com/NzwtBL32Mz
It was the last game for Rangers before they host Macedonian side Shkupi in the first round of Europa League qualifiers next week.
It was this time one year ago when Rangers were beaten by Luxembourg part-timers Progres Niederkorn during the same qualifier, however, looking at their performance now it feels seems progress has been made. Therefore their fans can now surely hope for a better season with the help of a certain Liverpool legend.
