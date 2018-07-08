Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Gerrard’s Rangers debut watched by 40,000 fans despite being pre-season friendly

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Bengaluru, July 8: Liverpool legend and newly appointed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's debut game in his home stadium has been a hit as around 41,000 fans attended the preseason game at Ibrox despite England's World Cup showdown.

The retired Liverpool midfielder joined Rangers, which is his first job as a manager and the new boss certainly got the great welcome from the home fans. The Rangers stadium was fully crowded to cheer for their newly reformed team in their very first friendly game where they defeated league two side Bury 6-0.

Since taking charge at Ibrox, Gerrard has signed seven new faces and handed five Rangers players their debuts in the game. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor returned in a Gers shirt after six years whereas new signings Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic, Jon Flanagan, Jamie Murphy and Scott Arfield also played their part in the game.

Gerrard deployed a 4-3-3 formation to which his team responded well. Former Burnley midfielder Arfield grabbed two and fellow summer signings Jamie Murphy and Nikola Katic also found the net.

In the second half, Alfredo Morelos and youngster Zak Rudden added one each as the League two side tasted a sour defeat.

After the game, the Scoucer seemed to be very happy and he claimed that he believes his team is now ready for every top challenge.

"I asked for energy and desire and I saw lots of that," he said after a 6-0 victory.

"Teams who come here need to feel what Rangers is about. I told the players they have a responsibility to go out and excite these supporters - they did that tonight.

"I'm one of the hungriest people on this planet. The players have to match that otherwise it's pointless working together."

It was the last game for Rangers before they host Macedonian side Shkupi in the first round of Europa League qualifiers next week.

It was this time one year ago when Rangers were beaten by Luxembourg part-timers Progres Niederkorn during the same qualifier, however, looking at their performance now it feels seems progress has been made. Therefore their fans can now surely hope for a better season with the help of a certain Liverpool legend.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, July 8, 2018, 14:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue