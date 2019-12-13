Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rangers showed 'character and guts' to go through in Europa League, says Gerrard

By Omnisport
Gerrard

Glasgow, December 13: Steven Gerrard praised his Rangers side for quickly overcoming the disappointment of missing out on a domestic trophy to reach the Europa League knockout stages.

Alfredo Morelos' opener looked set to be sending Rangers into the knockout stages as Group G winners on Thursday (December 12), until Borna Barisic's own goal drew Young Boys level in the closing stages.

Ryan Jack then saw red in stoppage time, but Rangers held on as they joined group winners Porto – who triumphed 3-2 against Feyenoord – in qualifying for the last 32.

Gerrard was particularly pleased with the response from his players after their 1-0 defeat to rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday (December 8).

"I'm very pleased that we will continue European football after Christmas," said the Rangers boss.

"It took character and guts. It's been tough since the weekend. I know what it’s like to lose a final, you feel flat. You take days to recover.

"For us to recover and perform well enough to get out of the group is fantastic."

Rangers progressed from a tricky group, leaving Gerrard to reflect on the club taking "another step in the right direction" under his stewardship.

"I'm not going to stand here celebrating a draw, or finishing second, but let's give credit where it's due," he added.

"This club has suffered a lot, I think this is the first time they've had knockout football in Europe since 2011.

"Eight years ago, they had top footballers and obviously it has suffered a lot. This is another step in the right direction. Very pleased, very proud but I won't over celebrate."

Gerrard also revealed he is close to signing a new contract with Rangers, having recently suggested terms had been agreed.

"Something's imminent," said the former England international who took over at Ibrox in May 2018.

"It's pretty straightforward. I've been waiting for this moment, to get the two huge games out of the way, and the club will announce it when they're ready.

"But for me now it's all about Motherwell, getting the lads recovered."

More RANGERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue