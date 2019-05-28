Football

Stimac releases six players from probables camp

By
Indian football team
The probables in the camp train under the watchful eyes of Igor Stimac. Image: Twitter

New Delhi, May 28: Indian football team's newly-appointed national coach Igor Stimac released six players from the initial list of 37 probables who had assembled for the preparatory camp in the capital which started on May 21.

The camp comes in the light of India's preparation for the King's Cup football tournament to be held in Buriram, Thailand from June 5 to 8.

The list of released players includes Vishal Kaith, Germanpreet Singh, Nandha Kumar, Redeem Tlang, Bikramjit Singh, and Sumeet Passi.

Stimac, who as a coach helped Croatia qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, said that he has informed all about "expectations for the following week."

"I'm very happy with the efforts put in by all the players till now. There's a serious competition to get into that final list of 23 who would be representing the country in the King's Cup," said Stimac.

"We've released six players who're to go back. Each one of them has been given an individual working programme which is to be executed in the future by themselves in an attempt to improve on their fitness, and technical, and tactical abilities," he added.

"We've accomplished Phase-1 on our working programme. We've had meetings with the staff, and players about their work accomplishments. We've informed them about expectations for the following week," the coach explained.

The King's Cup is a FIFA-sanctioned International 'A' tournament being organised by the Football Association of Thailand since 1968.

India's previous participation in the King's Cup were in 1977, and 1981.

India play their first match against Curacao on June 5, with hosts Thailand taking on Vietnam in the other match on the same day. The winners of both the matches qualify for the final, while the two others teams vying for the third spot in the play-off match on June 8.

(Source: AIFF Media)

More INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM News

Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2019

