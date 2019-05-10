Suarez likely to be out of action up to six weeks

Bengaluru, May 10: Barcelona have confirmed Luis Suarez will miss the Copa del Rey final against Valencia after being told he could be out of action for four to six weeks following a right knee surgery after a medial meniscus injury.
The Uruguayan has been in terrific form this season, scoring 25 goals (21 in the league, 3 in the Copa del Rey and 1 in the UEFA Champions League) from 49 matches.
"Luis Suarez has a medial meniscus injury in his right knee and has been operated on by Dr Cugat, undergoing arthroscopic surgery under the supervision of the Club's medical staff. The Uruguayan will be out for around four to six weeks," Barcelona revealed Suarez's injury status on their club website and shared it on their Twitter handle.
"As such, the FC Barcelona striker will miss the three remaining fixtures this season, the league games against Getafe and Eibar and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on 25 May in Seville," the club added.
The surgery and the expected recovery time will make Suarez a doubtful starter at least for the beginning of the Copa America to be held in Brazil from June 14 to July 7.
At Copa America, Uruguay are drawn in Group C along with Ecuador, Japan and Chile. They will kick off its campaign against Ecuador on June 16.