Football Sunderland And Everton Share Points As Granit Xhaka Scores Equaliser In Premier League Clash In a thrilling match, Sunderland's Granit Xhaka scored a deflected equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against Everton. The result keeps Sunderland unbeaten at home this season.

Sunderland maintained their unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw against Everton. Granit Xhaka's deflected shot secured the equaliser just after halftime, nullifying Iliman Ndiaye's impressive first-half goal. The match saw Sunderland captain Xhaka score his first goal for the club, earning them a valuable point.

Everton started strong, with James Garner narrowly missing a chance within the first 12 seconds. Ndiaye then opened the scoring 15 minutes in, skilfully navigating past three defenders before delivering a left-footed shot beyond Robin Roefs. Jack Grealish later hit the post, and Thierno Barry missed an opportunity to extend Everton's lead by shooting over from close range.

Xhaka's equalising goal came shortly after halftime, aided by a significant deflection off James Tarkowski that sent the ball under the bar. This marked Xhaka's fourth involvement in goals this season, having contributed one goal and three assists so far. His performance has been pivotal for Sunderland this term.

Sunderland have shown remarkable resilience this season, earning eight points from losing positions—more than any other team. They have accumulated 18 points from their first 10 matches (five wins, three draws, two losses), marking an impressive start for a newly promoted team since Hull City's 20 points in 2008-09.

Late in the game, Nordi Mukiele missed a chance to secure victory for Sunderland with a diving header that went over the bar. Meanwhile, Vitalii Mykolenko's powerful shot was saved by Roefs, ensuring both teams shared the points. A win would have moved Regis Le Bris' side to second place; instead, they now sit fourth.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris praised Xhaka ahead of the match, and his faith was rewarded with Xhaka's crucial contribution. This season marks one of Xhaka’s best starts in terms of goal involvement since previous standout seasons like 2022-23 when he was involved in 14 goals.

The Black Cats continue to demonstrate determination and skill as they navigate their return to top-flight football. Their ability to recover from setbacks has been key to their strong performance so far this season.