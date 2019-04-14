Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sunil Chhetri says he hopes Minerva to get venue to host AFC Cup matches

By Pti
Sunil Chhetri says he hopes Minerva to get venue to host AFC Cup matches

New Delhi, April 14: Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj Sunday (April 14) posted a video of Sunil Chhetri, in which the Indian football captain hoped that the club gets a ground to host its AFC Cup matches.

On Thursday, Minerva Punjab had heaved a sigh of relief after the Odisha government granted them permission to use Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium for their AFC Cup home match on May 1.

Prior to that, Minerva had alleged that on the insistence of All India Football Federation, the Odisha government had withdrawn permission to use the stadium against Manang Marshyangdi Club of Nepal for the Group E match.

The AIFF had said that it had nothing to do with the matter as it was an issue between Minerva and the Odisha government. Minerva will, however, have to find the venue for their next two AFC Cup 'home' matches in June as the Odisha government had granted the permission to use Kalinga Stadium for the May 1 match only.

During an instagram live session with fans four days ago, Chhetri said in the video, "About Minerva Punjab, I just hope, like all these football fans in the country, that they get the ground and play the AFC Cup.

"Because in AFC, it's not just about the club or the club rivalry, it's about representing our country. And they deservingly got this chance and I hope that the party involved in giving them the ground understand it and they get the ground.

"It will be a shame if Minerva Punjab cannot participate in the AFC because of unavailability of ground. I hope and pray that they do, and they do well for us."

Posting the video, Bajaj wrote on his twitter handle, "Wanted to thank our captain & the legend @chetrisunil11 for this message & for standing up for @minervapunjabfc as he said rightly that it's about the country and not a club .... no wonder he is the perfect ambassador for @IndianFootball. we are grateful."

On Saturday, the I-League Committee had "unanimously" decided to refer Minerva Punjab owner's frequent "outbursts" on social media against All India Football Federation to the Ethics Committee.

An AIFF official had said that Bajaj's name was not taken but the members took the decision that a proposal for action regarding his constant social media criticism directed to the federation will be sent to the Ethics Committee.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: SGE 1 - 2 FCA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 22:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue