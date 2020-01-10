Spanish Super Cup: Atletico stun Barcelona to set up title clash with Real

Bengaluru, January 10: In a thrilling match which saw two goals ruled out following VAR reviews, Argentinian Angel Correa netted the all-important winner in the 86th minute as Atletico Madrid staged a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona to reach the Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia, where they will take on Real Madrid.
Real Madrid had defeated Valencia 3-1 in the first semifinal. Atletico, who put paid to tournament organisers' dream of a 'Clasico' will meet city rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's (January 12) final in Jeddah.
The Spanish Football Federation led a radical overhaul of the competition last year, doubling the number of teams and signing a three-year deal to move it to Saudi Arabia.
After a goalless first half at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Koke gave Atletico the lead in the 46 minute, only for Lionel Messi to equalise five minutes later.
Messi soon put the ball in the net again, but his second effort was ruled out for handball following a VAR review.
Former Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann put Barcelona in front in the 65th, while Gerard Pique thought he had extended their lead moments later, but that goal was also ruled out after a VAR review.
Atletico got a lifeline when substitute Vitolo was tripped by goalkeeper Neto and striker Alvaro Morata equalised from the spot in the 81st minute.
Stand-in keeper Neto was also at fault for the winning goal, failing to properly block Correa's shot which bounced into the net to complete a rapid Atletico Madrid counter-attack.
"It was a very strange game, it was very hot and it was very tough for us but luckily we were able to turn things around and win," Correa said.
Griezmann rued his side's late collapse and put it down to Atletico's superior energy levels.
"We lost the game due to our errors and in the end they had more energy in their legs while we struggled," he said.
