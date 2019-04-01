Super Cup: Chennai City FC enter quarterfinals

Bhubaneswar, April 1: Pedro Manzi scored a hat-trick to power I League champions Chennai City FC to a 4-2 win over FC Pune City and storm into the quarterfinals of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium.
For a place in the semifinals, Chennai City FC will take on Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC on Thursday (April 4).
Pedro slotted in an empty net on the 35th minute to hand Chennai the lead. He scored another four minutes later to make it 2-0 to the I League champions.
Marcelo Pereira stole the ball back of last-man Gaurav Bora to pull one back for Pune. Marko Stankovic scored a penalty on the 57th minute after a foul on Marcelo.
Manzi completed his hattrick two minutes past the hour mark following Adil Khan's offence. The Spaniard then turned provider for Sandro Rodriguez's goal.
A Romario's 🦁 late surge proved too for the opponents 😉🙌#Champions #NammaTamizhagam #WeareCCFC pic.twitter.com/i7Q3ahVozp— Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) April 1, 2019
Bengaluru FC got a walkover in their pre-quarterfinal clash up against Mohun Bagan as the Kolkata giants had not registered for the tournament.
I League clubs barring Indian Arrows, Chennai City FC and Real Kashmir, have pulled out of the tournament, citing unfair treatment to the clubs by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Earlier, FC Goa also booked their spot in the quarterfinals after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Indian Arrows.
They will be joined in the last eight by ISL outfit Delhi Dynamos, who also got a walkover after East Bengal's failure to turn up for the round-of-16 match and Chennaiyin FC, who emerged a 2-0 0 winner over Mumbai City FC.
The remaining three quarterfinalists will be decided by Wednesday (April 3).