Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Super Cup in jeopardy after Minerva and other I League clubs claim to have pulled out

By
Minerva Punjab FC
Minerva Punjab FC's pull out will put Super Cup in jeopardy

Bengaluru, March 13: I League club Minerva Punjab FC claimed they have pulled out of the upcoming Super Cup along with seven other teams, citing unfair treatment to the clubs by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Though Mohun Bagan secretary Srinjoy Bose did not confirm the development as such, he dropped a broad hint at withdrawal from the tournament in an interview with PTI news agency by saying, "We all are united in this fight, this much I can say."

There is no official word yet from the other six clubs though.

The Super Cup is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, with the qualifiers starting from March 15. The final is slated for April 13.

Former champions Minerva Punjab had finished 10th in the just-concluded 2018-19 season of the I league which Chennai City FC clinched for the first time.

"Minerva's withdrawal is in unison with the united withdrawal of all I League clubs (barring Shillong Lajong, Churchill Brothers, Real Kashmir, and Indian Arrows) from the Super cup due to reasons mentioned in identical letters sent by all clubs to All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary, Kushal Das today," Minerva Punjab said in a statement.

Minerva Punjab pointed out that the I League clubs are being neglected in all aspects by the country's football federation.

Eight I League clubs had written a letter to the AIFF in February this year regarding multiple concerns such as the future of the I League but they claimed they were "yet to hear back" from the federation.

The former champions also highlighted how the AIFF has "not provided any financial assistance to the participating teams" despite having a title sponsor for the event. With no Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions also on offer, the club felt the competition lacked any incentive for the teams.

The Super Cup is a knockout tournament hosted by the AIFF where I League teams lock horns with the Indian Super League (ISL) teams. It is India's main club knockout tournament and Minerva was scheduled to play the qualifying round against FC Pune City on the March 15.

The club said it will "now wait for a response from the AIFF" before making the next move.

I Don’t Think We Have Enough Points To Win The Title - Real Kashmir Coach Robertson

Minerva Punjab FC finished 10th in the I-League standings with 17 points from 19 games though they are scheduled to play a rematch against third-placed Real Kashmir, the date of which is yet to be finalised, after refusing to travel to Srinagar for not getting security assurances in writing in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

(With PTI inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ISL feature: Corominas can do it all
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue