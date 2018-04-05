Super Cup: Kerala Blasters gear up for 'fierce game' against Neroca FC

Bhubaneswar, April 5: Kerala Blasters gaffer David James is expecting nothing short of a 'fierce game' against Neroca FC in the final round of 16 game of the ongoing Hero Super Cup competition here on Friday (April 6).
"It's definitely going to be a fierce game against a side who finished second in the I-League. We have seen some terrific matches in the qualifiers and the round of 16. We are also expecting a same type of game tomorrow. But, we have come here to win and we'll try our level best to accomplish it", James said ahead of the match on Thursday (April 5). "We want to stay alive in the tournament and see how far we can proceed", he added.
The 47-year old coach said, "It's always great to get a chance of playing against an I-League team. It's a great opportunity for both teams to test each other."
It's warm and humid here at Bhubaneswar! Practice in full swing to beat the heat !— Neroca FC (@NerocaFC) April 4, 2018
Upcoming match against the ISL TEAM KERALA BLASTERS !
Be there be orange !!
Date : 6th April
Kick off : 8:00pm pic.twitter.com/O3mJz7pwfN
Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the match, Rishi Dutt, one of the prodigies being nurtured by the Kerala outfit said, "I'm really proud of sharing the dressing room with legends like David James, Wes Brown and other maestros. I'm ready to take the opportunity and give my 100% on the field. I'm learning every moment and still a lot left for me to learn from them."
James heaped praise for the youngsters and stated that the young boys are future of Indian Football and they should be nurtured well. "Rishi is one of the upcoming players and these boys are the future of Indian Football. Their future depends on my decision. and I have to take a good care of them who are the future of Indian Football."
Meanwhile, James was happy with the pitch and applauded the groundsmen. "The groundsmen deserve a huge applause for their job. It's a terrific pitch to play a game. I thank the All India Football Federation to give us an opportunity to test each other on such a fantastic pitch. It's just another testament to the growth of Indian football of late."
On the other hand, Neroca FC coach Gift Raikhan mentioned that his team is feeling the heat now as other two teams from the Northeast (Aizawl FC and Shillong Lajong FC) region have qualified to the next round.
Only two more days before we play our first ever Hero Super Cup match and these are the men that will represent us. #KeralaBlasters #HeroSuperCup pic.twitter.com/7YJ2tjruf6— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) April 4, 2018
"Football from the Northeast is growing from strength to strength. Aizawl FC and Lajong have already qualified for the next round and we have to emulate them. We are not feeling the pressure being pitted against Kerala Blasters but the pressure of getting the ticket to the next round."
"We will give our blood on the pitch to get the job done tomorrow. We are the only Manipuri club in the I-League and we have won four out of nine awards in our debut I-League season itself. We have enough potential and we are feeling the fire in our belly now", Raikhan expressed.
Gift Raikhan summed up their I-League journey and exuded that they'll be happy to leave Bhubaneswar with the laurel to wrap the season up on a high. "The league is a different project, you have 18 matches to gauge yourself. In a knock-out game, you have to plan shrewdly and execute it meticulously on the pitch to overcome your opponent. We went very close to the championship but eventually, finished in the second spot whereas our goal was to finish within top three. Now, we are looking forward with more seriousness and we are here to win the title".
Pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow clash against @KeralaBlasters !! #supercup pic.twitter.com/WYY1KWoUyE— Neroca FC (@NerocaFC) April 5, 2018
Meanwhile, skipper Lalit Thapa, who missed a few games in the I-League owing to a prolonged injury, spoke highly about their opponents and mentioned that playing in the late evening will help them overcome the hot and humid weather of Bhubaneswar. "They are a very good team. It matters little who's going to play tomorrow and who's not. We have to concentrate on our game to win tomorrow. The humidity and heat is a concern. But playing in the late evening will be favourable to us", Thapa chipped in.
Moreover, coach Raikhan added that at the end of the day, it's a team game and a perfect team effort is necessary rather individual brilliance. "We have Junior, Felix, Subash. We have Haitian international player Vorbe. They are masters of the game and they provide us with much-needed confidence. But, the game is 11v11 and we will have to play the game collectively to have the last laugh", Raikhan signed off.
Match kicks off at 8:00pm IST
Live on Star Sports 2/2 HD/1 Tamil
Streamed live on Hotstar and Jio TV
Source: AIFF Release
