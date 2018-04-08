Super Cup: Late Ralte penalty helps East Bengal edge Aizawl FC, seal semis berth

Bhubaneswar, April 8: East Bengal edged Aizawl FC 1-0 to progress to the semi-finals of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The game that was balanced at both ends went in favour of the Red & Golds in the final minute of the injury time in the second half when Aizawl FC goalkeeper, in order to stop a marching Ansumana Kromah, conceded a penalty that was duly converted by Laldanmawia Ralte. Laldanmawia Ralte also walked away with Hero of the Match award.
The first half began on a slow note. However, East Bengal FC soon caught up and started attacking in quick succession through Syrian Mahmoud Al Amna and Nigerian Dudu Omegbemi.
But the Mizoram outfit showcased their class by denying East Bengal. Aizawl FC did put up an attack with a few shots on the goal as well but couldn't find success in their attempts. It was the Bengal outfit which came really close to scoring on a couple of occasions. But some brave goal keeping from Aizawl FC goalkeeper Lalawmpuia ensured that the first 45 minutes of the game ended evenly balanced.
The second half began with East Bengal FC pressing hard to score but Aizawl FC goalkeeper Lalawmpuia was too tough for the Red & Golds to pass through. It was Lalawmpuia's heroics at the goal post that kept Aizawl FC alive in the game till the last minute before the youngster made the only mistake of the game, conceding a penalty in the last minute of the injury time. Aizawl FC had missed their closest chance to score a few seconds back through Andrei Ionescu.
Laldanmawia Ralte of East Bengal made no mistake in converting the penalty to his favour, and sealing their semi-final spot at the Super Cup 2018.
The second quarterfinal of the Super Cup 2018 will be played between I-League outfits Mohun Bagan and Shillong Lajong FC on April 11 at 4 pm. The tournament is being played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
Match result:
Aizawl FC 0 lost to East Bengal 1 (Laldanmawia Ralte 90+5 pen)
Source: AIFF Media
