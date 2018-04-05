Super Cup: Katsumi Yusa, Mahmoud Al Amna strike as East Bengal send Mumbai City packing

Bhubaneswar, April 5: A second half strike by Mahmoud Al Amna helped East Bengal notch up a thrilling 2-1 win over Mumbai City and advance to the quarterfinals of the Super Cup tournament at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (April 5). A stunning free-kick by Achille Emana (22nd minute) gave Mumbai the lead but Katsumi Yusa headed in an equaliser four minutes later for East Bengal before Mahmoud Al Amna scored the match-winning goal to take the I-League club from Kolkata to the quarterfinal.
Another victory for an I-League club as @eastbengalfc beat @MumbaiCityFC to set up a clash with @AizawlFC in the quarterfinals of the Hero Super Cup#MCFCvKEB #HeroSuperCup pic.twitter.com/MJCMTFG4A6— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 5, 2018
It was an absolute stunner as Emana stepped up for the free-kick and unleashed a magnificent free-kick that went in off the post to give Mumbai City the lead.
Eduardo inflicted a needless challenge to bring down Mumbai midfielder Sahil Tavora about 35 yards out from the East Bengal box. Cameroonian Achille Emana then engineered an outrageous late curl off his right-footer from the resultant free-kick, to leave the East Bengal keeper Ubaid stunned.
However, Mumbai's joy was short-lived as Katsumi produced the much-needed equaliser just four minutes later. With Laldanmawia Ralte delivering a wonderful cross from the right, Katsumi connected well and headed in from close-range as both the teams ended the first half locked 1-1.
We are into the quarters!! An amazing comeback against Mumbai City ends with the final score at 2-1.— KF East Bengal (@eastbengalfc) April 5, 2018
Al Amna is our match-winner, while Katsumi scored earlier in the game. #HeroSuperCup #MCFCvKEB
In the second half both the teams started commendably but in the end it was Al Amna's goal in the second half which made the difference. Ralte found a wonderful ball from the midfield and he worked his way in and unleashed a powerful shot. Amrinder gloved it away at the near post but on the path of Al Amna who blasted it home.
Kalinga Stadium is draped in Red and Yellow tonight, thanks to the ardent @eastbengalfc fans visiting Bhubaneswar. #HeroSuperCup #MCFCvKEB pic.twitter.com/f07nTLbRGn— Sports & Youth Dept. (@dsys_odisha) April 5, 2018
East Bengal found the winner when Cavin Lobo connected with Laldanmawia Ralte with a beautiful ball on the right flank. Ralte trapped well and raced inside the box to unleash a right-footer straight at the Mumbai custodian Amrinder, who brought about a stop. Syrian Mahmoud Al-Amna came rushing in to meet the rebound, and connected first-time perfectly to bulge the roof of the Mumbai net.
It was a deserving victory for the Red & Golds who now move onto play Aizawl FC in the quarter-finals.
RESULT:
Mumbai City FC 1 (Achille Emana 22) lost to East Bengal 2 (Katsumi Yusa 26, Mahmoud Al-Amna 73)
(Additional reporting from AIFF Media)
