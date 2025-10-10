Super League Kerala 2025 Points Table: SLK Season 2 Updated Standings on October 10 after Trivandrum beat Kochi

The Super League Kerala 2025 is the second season of Kerala's professional franchise football league, organized by the Kerala Football Association.
The season started on October 2, 2025, and runs till December 14, 2025. It features six teams representing different regions of Kerala: Calicut FC (defending champions), Forca Kochi, Malappuram FC, Thrissur Magic FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, and Kannur Warriors FC.
The competition format is a double round-robin in the group stage where each team plays the others twice, home and away, resulting in 30 group matches. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which are single-leg knockouts, followed by the final to determine the champion.
|Teams
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|1. Kannur Warriors FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|2. Calicut FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|3. Malappuram FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|4. Trivandrum Kombans FC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5. Thrissur Magic FC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|6. Forca Kochi FC
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
**Points Table updated on October 10
Match Venues and Home Stadiums
Calicut
FC
-
EMS
Corporation
Stadium,
Calicut
Forca Kochi - Maharajas College Stadium, Kochi
Kannur Warriors FC - Jawahar Municipal Stadium, Talap
Malappuram FC - Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri
Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC - Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Palayam
Thrissur Magic FC - Corporation Stadium, Thrissur
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Match
|Result
|Oct 2
|7:30 PM
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Calicut vs Kochi
|Calicut 2-1 Kochi
|Oct 3
|7:30 PM
|Payyanad Stadium
|Malappuram vs Thrissur
|Malappuram 1-0 Thrissur
|Oct 5
|7:30 PM
|Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium
|Trivandrum vs Kannur
|Trivandrum 2-3 Kannur
|Oct 10
|7:30 PM
|Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium
|Trivandrum vs Kochi
|Trivandrum 1-0 Kochi
|Oct 11
|7:30 PM
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Calicut vs Thrissur
|Oct 12
|7:30 PM
|Payyanad Stadium
|Malappuram vs Kannur