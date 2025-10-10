Brazil Triumphs Over South Korea 5-0 As Estevao And Rodrygo Shine With Two Goals Each

Rohit Sharma breaks his own Lamborghini during practice at Shivaji Park, Video goes Viral

Rodrygo Confident Brazil Is On A Great Path To The World Cup Following 5-0 Victory Over South Korea

Hitaashee Bakshi Seizes Lead at Hero Women’s Indian Open; Zara Anand’s Composed Show Keeps India on Top, Verena Gimmy in Chase

'He has a great opportunity': 'Hungry' Yashasvi Jaiswal can score 300, reckons former India coach Anil Kumble

Football Super League Kerala 2025 Points Table: SLK Season 2 Updated Standings on October 10 after Trivandrum beat Kochi By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 22:10 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Super League Kerala 2025 is the second season of Kerala's professional franchise football league, organized by the Kerala Football Association.

The season started on October 2, 2025, and runs till December 14, 2025. It features six teams representing different regions of Kerala: Calicut FC (defending champions), Forca Kochi, Malappuram FC, Thrissur Magic FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, and Kannur Warriors FC.

The competition format is a double round-robin in the group stage where each team plays the others twice, home and away, resulting in 30 group matches. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which are single-leg knockouts, followed by the final to determine the champion.

Super League Kerala 2025 Points Table

Teams PL W D L GD PTS 1. Kannur Warriors FC 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2. Calicut FC 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3. Malappuram FC 1 1 0 0 +1 3 4. Trivandrum Kombans FC 2 1 0 1 0 3 5. Thrissur Magic FC 1 0 0 1 -1 0 6. Forca Kochi FC 2 0 0 2 -2 0

**Points Table updated on October 10

Match Venues and Home Stadiums

Calicut FC - EMS Corporation Stadium, Calicut

Forca Kochi - Maharajas College Stadium, Kochi

Kannur Warriors FC - Jawahar Municipal Stadium, Talap

Malappuram FC - Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC - Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Palayam

Thrissur Magic FC - Corporation Stadium, Thrissur

Super League Kerala 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches of SLK Season 2

Date Time (IST) Venue Match Result Oct 2 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Kochi Calicut 2-1 Kochi Oct 3 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Thrissur Malappuram 1-0 Thrissur Oct 5 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Kannur Trivandrum 2-3 Kannur Oct 10 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Kochi Trivandrum 1-0 Kochi Oct 11 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Thrissur Oct 12 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Kannur