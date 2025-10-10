English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Super League Kerala 2025 Points Table: SLK Season 2 Updated Standings on October 10 after Trivandrum beat Kochi

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

The Super League Kerala 2025 is the second season of Kerala's professional franchise football league, organized by the Kerala Football Association.

The season started on October 2, 2025, and runs till December 14, 2025. It features six teams representing different regions of Kerala: Calicut FC (defending champions), Forca Kochi, Malappuram FC, Thrissur Magic FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, and Kannur Warriors FC.

Super League Kerala 2025 Points Table SLK Season 2 Updated Standings on October 10

The competition format is a double round-robin in the group stage where each team plays the others twice, home and away, resulting in 30 group matches. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which are single-leg knockouts, followed by the final to determine the champion.

Super League Kerala 2025 Points Table

Teams PL W D L GD PTS
1. Kannur Warriors FC 1 1 0 0 +1 3
2. Calicut FC 1 1 0 0 +1 3
3. Malappuram FC 1 1 0 0 +1 3
4. Trivandrum Kombans FC 2 1 0 1 0 3
5. Thrissur Magic FC 1 0 0 1 -1 0
6. Forca Kochi FC 2 0 0 2 -2 0

**Points Table updated on October 10

Match Venues and Home Stadiums

Calicut FC - EMS Corporation Stadium, Calicut
Forca Kochi - Maharajas College Stadium, Kochi
Kannur Warriors FC - Jawahar Municipal Stadium, Talap
Malappuram FC - Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri
Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC - Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Palayam
Thrissur Magic FC - Corporation Stadium, Thrissur

Super League Kerala 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches of SLK Season 2

Date Time (IST) Venue Match Result
Oct 2 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Kochi Calicut 2-1 Kochi
Oct 3 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Thrissur Malappuram 1-0 Thrissur
Oct 5 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Kannur Trivandrum 2-3 Kannur
Oct 10 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Kochi Trivandrum 1-0 Kochi
Oct 11 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Thrissur
Oct 12 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Kannur

Story first published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 22:10 [IST]
