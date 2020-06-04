Football
Super sub Ilsanker makes Bundesliga history

By Dom Farrell
Stefan Ilsanker scored a brace in Eintracht Frankurts win over Werder Bremen
Stefan Ilsanker scored a brace in Eintracht Frankurt's win over Werder Bremen

Bremen, June 4: Stefan Ilsanker set a new Bundesliga best mark during Eintracht Frankfurt's 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Wednesday (June 3).

Eintracht were already a goal to the good through Andre Silva when Ilsanker was introduced as an 81st-minute substitute.

The Austria midfielder promptly converted Bas Dost's flick on – his goal 17 seconds after coming on standing as the fastest by a substitute in the Bundesliga since the beginning of such data collection in 2004-05.

Ilsanker's second closed out the win for Adi Hutter's men, who are up to 11th and 10 points better off than second-bottom Werder.

Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
