Super sub Ilsanker makes Bundesliga history

Bremen, June 4: Stefan Ilsanker set a new Bundesliga best mark during Eintracht Frankfurt's 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Wednesday (June 3).
Eintracht were already a goal to the good through Andre Silva when Ilsanker was introduced as an 81st-minute substitute.
The Austria midfielder promptly converted Bas Dost's flick on – his goal 17 seconds after coming on standing as the fastest by a substitute in the Bundesliga since the beginning of such data collection in 2004-05.
Ilsanker's second closed out the win for Adi Hutter's men, who are up to 11th and 10 points better off than second-bottom Werder.
