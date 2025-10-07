Which Indian Players Will Participate in Lanka Premier League 2025? Here's What We Know

Football Sweden's Jon Dahl Tomasson Defends Viktor Gyokeres Amid Criticism Of His Arsenal Performance Jon Dahl Tomasson has defended Viktor Gyokeres against critics questioning his impact at Arsenal. Despite recent struggles, Gyokeres remains a key player for Sweden. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres has faced scrutiny over his recent performances, but Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has defended him. Since joining Arsenal from Sporting CP for £63.5 million, Gyokeres has scored three goals in 10 matches. Despite a promising start, he hasn't scored in his last six games. His expected goals (xG) of 3.1 is only surpassed by Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo among players with at least 15 shots.

Tomasson praised Gyokeres ahead of Sweden's World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Kosovo. He stated, "Gyokeres is in very good form at the moment and is very good." He added that critics who doubt Gyokeres' impact don't understand football. Tomasson highlighted Gyokeres' ability to create space, work on the ball, and make runs as evidence of his influence on the field.

Despite some criticism, Gyokeres' performance metrics show promise. In the Premier League this season, only Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago, Semenyo, and Haaland have scored more than him. Last season, he netted 39 goals across Europe's top 10 leagues, outscoring Kylian Mbappe by eight goals. These statistics underscore his potential as a goal scorer.

Gyokeres' transition to Arsenal requires time for adjustment. Tomasson acknowledged this need for patience when joining a new club. He emphasized that Gyokeres consistently creates opportunities and contributes significantly to the team's dynamics.

Sweden is preparing for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Kosovo. They currently sit third in Group B with just one point from two matches against Slovenia and Kosovo. Tomasson's support for Gyokeres comes at a critical time as they aim to improve their standings in the group.

The Swedish manager's comments highlight the importance of understanding a player's overall contribution beyond just goal-scoring statistics. Gyokeres' ability to create space and assist teammates plays a vital role in Arsenal's strategy.

As Sweden looks to advance in their World Cup campaign, Tomasson's faith in Gyokeres could prove pivotal. The striker's past achievements suggest he can overcome current challenges and continue to be an asset both for club and country.