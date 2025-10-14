India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Football Sweden Relieves Head Coach Jon Dahl Tomasson Following Kosovo Defeat In World Cup Qualifying Following a disappointing start to the World Cup qualifying campaign, Sweden has announced the departure of head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson after a loss to Kosovo. The team struggles in scoring and risks missing the World Cup finals. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Sweden's national football team has parted ways with head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson after a poor start to their World Cup qualifying campaign. Tomasson, who took over from Janne Andersson in February 2024, was dismissed following a 1-0 loss to Kosovo. This defeat puts Sweden at risk of missing consecutive World Cup finals for only the third time in their history.

Currently, Sweden sits at the bottom of Group B with just one point from four matches, trailing Kosovo by six points for a play-off spot. The team faces Switzerland on November 15 and then Slovenia in their final match, needing maximum points to have any hope of securing second place.

Despite having talented forwards like Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, Sweden has struggled offensively in qualifying. Among teams that have played four or more UEFA qualifiers, only Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino (all one), and Liechtenstein (zero) have scored fewer goals than Sweden's two.

The Swedish Football Association chairman Simon Astrom stated, "The decision is based on the fact the men's national team has not delivered the results we hoped for." He added that there is still a chance for a play-off in March and emphasised the need for optimal conditions to reach it, which includes appointing a new coach.

Tomasson's tenure saw Sweden lose their last three games consecutively. He was the first foreign head coach of the national team since the role was established. During his time in charge, he led Sweden through 18 matches across all competitions, achieving nine wins, two draws, and seven losses.

The Swedish Football Association believes that a change in leadership is necessary to improve the team's chances of reaching the World Cup play-offs. They are now looking for a new coach who can bring fresh ideas and strategies to help achieve this goal.